AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,700 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after acquiring an additional 85,278 shares during the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,346,000 after purchasing an additional 430,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.14. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 20.32 and a quick ratio of 19.99.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

