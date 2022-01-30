AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,715 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 36.6% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 126.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.