AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,818 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,501.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,123,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,507,000 after buying an additional 1,053,718 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 909.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after buying an additional 669,615 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $20,809,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $19,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACC opened at $51.57 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 396.69, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 1,446.15%.

ACC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

