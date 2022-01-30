AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 79,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 24,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $44.87 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.77.

AIMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.01.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

