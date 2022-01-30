AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 46,770 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,770 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 97,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,235,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,015,000 after purchasing an additional 186,169 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 39,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $155.07 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.21 and a 200 day moving average of $142.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

