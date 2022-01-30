Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock Position Lowered by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 894,040 shares of the software’s stock after selling 18,940 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.18% of Altair Engineering worth $61,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the software’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -747.16 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 85,006 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total transaction of $6,611,766.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,987 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,586 over the last three months. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.