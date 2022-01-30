Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. Altra Industrial Motion reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.01.
Altra Industrial Motion stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.53. 420,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,363. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $44.87 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.
