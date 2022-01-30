American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.91

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 1060703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.86) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 428,420 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after buying an additional 73,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

