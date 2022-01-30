American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,724 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth $148,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

