American Century Companies Inc. Buys 41,272 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,272 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.26% of Textainer Group worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

