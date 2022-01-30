American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 97.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,778 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 123,034 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregg A. Melnick acquired 7,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $99,434.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 51,362 shares of company stock valued at $820,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

