American Century Companies Inc. Makes New Investment in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 89.29% of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

ESGY stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38. American Century Sustainable Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $47.37.

