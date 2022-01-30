American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 315 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,565,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,413,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in JD.com by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 667,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,277,000 after purchasing an additional 36,942 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in JD.com by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $69.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average is $75.85.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

