American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Oppenheimer

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $206.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.11.

NYSE:AXP opened at $177.06 on Wednesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $115.81 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 30,135 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in American Express by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 20,127 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

