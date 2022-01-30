American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $4.51 on Friday. American Well has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $38.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.37 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $702,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $48,043.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 525,822 shares of company stock worth $3,267,481. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the second quarter worth about $621,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in American Well in the second quarter worth about $1,101,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in American Well by 228.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 72,146 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in American Well in the second quarter worth about $5,443,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the second quarter worth about $662,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

