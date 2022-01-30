Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.05. Amerityre shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 18,190 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Amerityre Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMTY)

Amerityre Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires. It operates through the following segments: Closed-Cell Polyurethane Foam Tires and Polyurethane Elastomer Industrial Tires. The Closed-Cell Polyurethane Foam Tires segment manufacture closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, golf and baggage carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden equipment, wheelbarrows, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products, as well as custom designed applications.

