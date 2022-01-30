Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st.

Ames National has raised its dividend by 13.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years.

Ames National stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ames National by 27.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ames National in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ames National by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ames National by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ames National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ames National

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

