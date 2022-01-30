Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives $236.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.14. 2,501,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Amgen by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Amgen by 96.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 10.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

