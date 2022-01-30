Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) is Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,801,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004,004 shares during the period. Amryt Pharma comprises 31.8% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Amryt Pharma worth $69,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMYT. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amryt Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

AMYT opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $642.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of -0.58. Amryt Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $15.44.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.34 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a negative net margin of 41.64%. On average, analysts predict that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Amryt Pharma Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.