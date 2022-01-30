Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 337.7% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEBZY opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii A.S. engages in the production, bottling, selling and distribution of beer, soft drinks, sparking and still beverages in Coca-Cola trademark. It operates through the following segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, Soft Drinks and Other and Eliminations. The Other and Eliminations segment includes other subsidiaries and headquarter expenses included in the consolidation of the Group.

