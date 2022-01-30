Analysts Anticipate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.14). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACAD. upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.37.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.11. 1,201,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,965. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.62. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $52.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Article: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.