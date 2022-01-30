Analysts Anticipate Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) will report sales of $33.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Couchbase’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.02 million and the lowest is $33.90 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year sales of $122.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.40 million to $122.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $151.90 million, with estimates ranging from $149.95 million to $153.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Couchbase.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BASE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Couchbase stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.99. 535,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,024. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Couchbase (BASE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.