Analysts Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.12). Cronos Group posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,766,000 after acquiring an additional 189,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 67.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 689,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 327,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

