Analysts Anticipate Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to Post $0.69 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.77. Dynavax Technologies posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 592.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

DVAX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,761. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 402,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 91,909 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,540,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

