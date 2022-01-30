Analysts Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $5.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $7.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.14.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.01. 1,221,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.26. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $143.60 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

