Analysts Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $321.09 Million

Brokerages expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report $321.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $325.50 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $233.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.20.

MPWR stock traded up $9.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $370.89. 623,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,689. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $301.51 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $480.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $1,108,601.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $4,283,633.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $17,884,422. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

