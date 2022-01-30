Analysts Anticipate Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) to report $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.02). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Olink Holding AB (publ).

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 30.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLK. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

OLK stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,165,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,375,000 after acquiring an additional 478,834 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,961,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,357,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,318,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,966,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,177,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after purchasing an additional 177,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after purchasing an additional 751,988 shares in the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.