Analysts Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Physicians Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 52.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $17.94. 3,438,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,394. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

