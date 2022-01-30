Analysts Expect Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cyxtera Technologies.
Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $4,151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $648,000. BC Partners Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $425,955,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $617,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 176,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $12.79.
About Cyxtera Technologies
Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc
