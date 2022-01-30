Analysts Expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.43). Fusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FUSN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

FUSN stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $330.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,070,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after buying an additional 45,821 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 125,141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 32,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

