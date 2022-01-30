Analysts Expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will report $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,620,000 after buying an additional 6,921,391 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,289,000 after buying an additional 6,059,144 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,291,000 after buying an additional 3,680,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,138,000 after buying an additional 3,435,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $165,098,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.12. 2,408,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,051. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.91. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $41.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

