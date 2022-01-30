Analysts Expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,941.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 305,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 290,279 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,631 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 67,840 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 141,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $26.89. 2,012,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $31.31.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

