Analysts Expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $357.40 Million

Analysts forecast that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will announce sales of $357.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $359.20 million. SPX posted sales of $456.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.85 million. SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE:SPXC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.93. The stock had a trading volume of 153,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. SPX has a twelve month low of $48.21 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.13.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $649,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,081. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SPX by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SPX by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in SPX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPX by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

