Analysts Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Post $1.46 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Valero Energy reported earnings per share of ($1.73) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 184.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $8.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $8.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $81.41. 4,647,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,105,189. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average is $71.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of -74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

