Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Express’ FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Express in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli expects that the payment services company will post earnings of $12.91 per share for the year.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.11.

NYSE:AXP opened at $177.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 12 month low of $115.81 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,931,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

