Analysts Issue Forecasts for APA Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for APA in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for APA’s FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.47.

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. APA has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1,385.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,555 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1,336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419,505 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter worth $86,520,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after buying an additional 2,074,061 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

