Analysts Offer Predictions for Avnet, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Avnet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVT. Bank of America decreased their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. Avnet has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $45.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,821,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8,388.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 630,653 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth $22,726,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,902,000 after acquiring an additional 585,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Avnet by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,127,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,668,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

