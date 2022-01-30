Analysts Set Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Target Price at $35.10

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.10.

Several research firms have commented on DADA. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 4,995.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,231,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 224.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,212 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 93.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 854,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after acquiring an additional 809,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,979,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,006,000 after buying an additional 412,162 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,471. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.17. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $201.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

