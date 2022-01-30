Analysts Set Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Target Price at $44.25

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 68,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAIN traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.98. 335,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,310. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.99.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.60%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

