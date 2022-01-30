Analysts Set REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Target Price at $54.00

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.86.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
NASDAQ RGNX traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 312,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,202. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.92. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $49.50.
In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,280. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 29,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
REGENXBIO Company Profile
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
