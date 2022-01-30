Analysts Set REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Target Price at $54.00

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ RGNX traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 312,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,202. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.92. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,280. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 29,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

