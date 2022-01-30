Analysts Set Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) PT at $29.30

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms have commented on SGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Signify Health by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,010,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,547,000 after buying an additional 2,076,338 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Signify Health during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Signify Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,679,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth $1,104,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth $552,000.

Signify Health stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.45. 1,920,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,972. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Signify Health will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

