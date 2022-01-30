Analysts Set Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target at $12.13

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.14.

VYGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of VYGR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 263,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,722. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $107.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 48,485 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

