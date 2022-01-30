Anchor Protocol Price Tops $1.54 on Major Exchanges (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00004076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $330.44 million and $13.67 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00009630 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008075 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,044,780 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

