Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Down to $63.79

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.79, but opened at $61.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $62.01, with a volume of 15,582 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on BUD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($72.73) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.45.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $919,874,000 after buying an additional 659,126 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $628,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,448 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $425,932,000 after acquiring an additional 261,308 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454,680 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after acquiring an additional 123,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% in the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,552,000 after acquiring an additional 413,017 shares during the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

