Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,414 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 20,601 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $124.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.57. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BUD shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.45.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

