Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to announce sales of $46.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.50 million and the lowest is $45.50 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $44.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $181.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.70 million to $183.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $223.29 million, with estimates ranging from $212.70 million to $247.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the first quarter worth about $730,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 32.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 33.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 707,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 18.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,219. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

