AO World’s (AO) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AO World from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 125 ($1.69) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

LON:AO opened at GBX 94.25 ($1.27) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.75. AO World has a 12 month low of GBX 86 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 360.50 ($4.86). The company has a market cap of £451.95 million and a PE ratio of -72.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 102.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 164.22.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

