Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Plans $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st.

AON has increased its dividend by 27.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. AON has a payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AON to earn $12.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

AON stock opened at $270.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. AON has a 1 year low of $202.32 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.23.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AON will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

