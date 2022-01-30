Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Plans $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st.
AON has increased its dividend by 27.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. AON has a payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AON to earn $12.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.
AON stock opened at $270.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. AON has a 1 year low of $202.32 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.23.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.
In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
AON Company Profile
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
