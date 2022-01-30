APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered APA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.47.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of APA opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. APA has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in APA by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in APA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.