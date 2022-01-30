Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Drexel Morgan & Co.

Drexel Morgan & Co. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,779 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,364 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.0% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.99.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

